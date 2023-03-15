Popular
HEY, SIRI

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via nytimes.com
Siri Is Old News, But Apple Is Investigating Generative AI
The New York Times reports that Apple is actively testing ways to use generative language.
· 88 reads

The Lede

The Siris and Google Assistants of the world are thought of now as quaint, simple tools that pale in comparison to the current cutting edge like GPT-4. However, it seems Google and Apple are working behind the scenes to get back in the game.

Key Details

  • Google has been open that they're working on a chatbot (called Bard) and adjacent tools for developers in the coming weeks and months.
  • Technical limitations with the way Siri and similar voice assistants are built make rapid iteration hard to pull off.
  • Apple engineers, including some of the Siri team, are testing new ways to implement generative language models, NYT sources say.

Comments

