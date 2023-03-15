Popular
THE AI WARS

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via encord.com
This AI Company Thinks Generative Models Like GPT-4 Are Overrated
Encord is a company built around using AI in the real world, but they think that "old school" predictive AI matters more right now than flashy generative AI.
· 411 reads

The Lede

Encord President Ulrik Stig Hansen wrote up a blog post laying out the difference between generative and predictive AI. Generative AI like DALL-E and ChatGPT is getting most of the attention these days, but Hansen argues that predictive AI is a much more important part of real world applications like personalized healthcare.

Key Details

  • "Predictive models" are given the distinction of being human-supervised and focused on inferring info from data for better decision making.
  • In comparison, Hansen clarifies that "Generative models" aren't supervised while training, so they're harnessed to create something new without getting feedback from humans.
  • For the time being, he argues, predictive AI is what will actually make a difference in our day-to-day lives because it produces more accurate results that will actually free up human resources.

Comments

