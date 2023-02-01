Areas That People Think AI Will Impact The Most, Visualized

Artificial intelligence has made many of the things we do and the ways we work easier and more efficient, but the technology has also sparked fierce debate (take the recent ChatGPT controversy, for example) about its ever-growing presence in our day-to-day lives.

Based on a survey published by Ipsos in 2022, asking the opinions of more than 19,500 adults from 28 countries, Statista visualized the areas of life that people think AI will impact the most in the next three-to-five years.

The area people think will be most changed by AI is education (35 percent), followed closely behind by safety (33 percent).

The aspect of life that people around the world predict will see the least change is personal relationships, with just 15 respondents saying they think this will be impacted by AI.

Via Statista.