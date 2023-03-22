Popular
SO MANY FRAMES

What Kind Of PC Would It Take To Utilize A 500 FPS Monitor?

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
What Kind Of PC Would It Take To Utilize A 500 FPS Monitor?
Alienware just released a PC monitor with an absurd 500Hz refresh rate. Here's what it takes for a PC to actually take advantage of all those frames.
Want one of these monster displays for yourself? Check out the Alienware AW2524H.


Via Linus Tech Tips.

