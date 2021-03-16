91
+ digg
Game on

Submitted by Limarc Ambalina
The MSI GF65, Acer Nitro, and Lenovo Legion 5 are some of the best gaming laptops under $1000 available in the market today.

The Lede

If you have a decent budget and don't want to deal with buying separate parts and building your own PC, consider purchasing one of the 5 best gaming laptops under 1000 dollars on this list. PC gaming can be a pretty expensive hobby. With new games getting more and more graphically intense, you need to invest a lot of money into buying the latest and greatest hardware in order to get the best possible experience out of these titles.

Comments

Other articles and videos you might like

3
+ digg
TWICE THE HORROR?

Submitted by SUPERJUMP
As the franchise makes a welcome return to single-player horror, I reflect on the joys of past multiplayer campaigns.