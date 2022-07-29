slow down big fella
Zion Williamson's Contract Extension Has Incentives To Keep His Weight Down
The Lede
After some hoopla over a clause in Kyler Murray's contract with the Arizona Cardinals over study time, the New Orleans Pelicans made headlines this week with news that his new max contract extension includes a check on his weight. A report from NOLA says Zion will have periodic check-ins throughout his five-year, $193 million deal.
Key Details
- “The sum of his weight and body fat percentage must be under 295, a source confirmed to The Times-Picayune,” Rod Walker writes. “If he doesn’t meet that, the guaranteed money in the contract he signed on his 22nd birthday can be reduced.”
- “Definitely getting him in tiptop shape,” Zion's private chef Christian Green told NOLA.
- “For the Pelicans to give me this birthday gift, I’m not going to let them down,” Williamson said the day he signed his new deal.