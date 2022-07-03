Worst Bloopers In The Sports World From The Week Of June 26 To July 3: NBA Free Agency Edition

There is SO much to get to this week; baseball goofs, basketball mistakes, memes, dogs, we got it all folks. Strap in, it's going to be a bumpy yet fun ride.

ESPN Reporter And Analyst Brian Windhorst Becomes An All-Time Meme Connecting The Dots Between The Utah Jazz And The Brooklyn Nets

I set the Windhorst clip to "Mountains" by Hans Zimmer, please enjoy while it lasts pic.twitter.com/hmlkuhYoDz — TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) July 1, 2022

There were so many memes to choose from but we cover memes on this website on Wednesdays so look out for more there!

WHO IS A GOOD DOG YES YOU ARE

If only a cat showed up, that would have been better. Since cats are better than dogs, yeah I said it.

The New Jersey Nets Get A Jeers From Me For Moving To Brooklyn, And Then Destroying Their Team Several Times Over And Accomplishing Nothing

Brooklyn Nets maintain discussions have only been preliminary at this point, sources say. https://t.co/nKKTFGiMj2 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 3, 2022

This team seems like a money laundering operation, at this point.

The Angels Interpreter Got Suspended Too?!

This brawl was stupid, throwing the stuff on the field was dumb, and coming out of the bullpen just to fight is extremely moronic. Both of these teams are bad and should feel bad.

Freddie Freeman, His Agent, And The Atlanta Braves All Screw Up An Easy Negotiation, Somehow He Now Plays For The Dodgers

This clears the way for the Mets to dominate the NL East! Thanks idiots, this was all just sad and very easily preventable.

The Yankees Are Gross, Stop Being Gross

The Yankees are really throwing chewed gum on the field 🤨 pic.twitter.com/uwfS1xaaF7 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 29, 2022

And shave those sideburns!

I Don't Care About The Aftermath Of This Story, Phillies Fans Are The Worst

Yes there was an adorably happy ending to this saga but I don't like either team involved so I hope they both miss the playoffs forever.

America Deflects Ball Off Of Colombia's Face, Goal Declared An Own Goal

An own goal from Colombia puts the #USWNT in front‼️ pic.twitter.com/Zo3PPc4ZUM — ESPN (@espn) June 29, 2022

That has got to hurt. We won 2-0, though.

Why Do Players Treat The Stanley Cup Like This, Every Single Year?

This cup may not make it out alive pic.twitter.com/4wj8bGRCwh — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) July 1, 2022

The Islanders would treat that trophy with respect, if we won it.

Steph Puts The Crowd To Sleep Again

It's nap time for the Boston Celtics, and anyone else going up against the Warriors.