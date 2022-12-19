Popular
How Much Money The Men's World Cup Champions Win, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
This year's World Cup saw the greatest sum ever awarded by FIFA to a winning team.
In case you somehow missed it, Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. The team will take home $42 million, the largest sum of money ever awarded by FIFA to a winning team.

To show just how much the World Cup prize total has ballooned over the years, Statista charted the amount of money awarded to World Cup winners since 1982 (not adjusted for inflation).


Spain, 1982's champions, won just $2.2 million after their victory. Twenty years later, the prize total grew to $8 million — and, as the graphic shows, has skyrocketed in the two decades since.



Via Statista.

