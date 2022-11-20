gooooooaaaaaaaaallllllllll
Here's The First Goal Of The World Cup, Thanks To Ecuador
THE FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP BELONGS TO ECUADOR 🇪🇨🇪🇨🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/sGTPm4VZaI— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022
gooooooaaaaaaaaallllllllll
THE FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP BELONGS TO ECUADOR 🇪🇨🇪🇨🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/sGTPm4VZaI— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.