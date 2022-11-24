FIFA World Cup Day Five Highlights

All the teams in the tournament have now played at least one game. There are some spicy matchups in store for tomorrow, and one of today's games is definitely a contender for match of the tournament.

What Happened Today

Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon

Coming second in this group would be considered a success for both these teams, and they were pretty evenly matched for most of the game. Switzerland seized the day and it was a bittersweet moment for Swiss forward Breel Embolo, who scored the winning goal against the country he was born in.

A goal by the Cameroonian-born Breel Embolo powered Switzerland to a 1-0 win over the Indomitable Lions! 🇨🇭



Catch all the action in our 90' in 90" highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Tb2addU1L5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

South Korea were a bit toothless against Uruguay. They got seven shots off and not one was on target. Uruguay couldn't really capitalize — they hit the target just once. With Portugal and Ghana, the other two teams in their group, scoring five goals between them, these two teams will be wondering how to first get a few more shots on target if they want to progress.

What a chance for South Korea!



The build up was a thing of beauty but the finish isn't there as things remain scoreless 🔒 pic.twitter.com/Y84voIJRx5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

Diego Godín was this close to putting Uruguay out in front in the first half 😬 pic.twitter.com/pnTlJ3vINW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

Ouch 😅



Diego Alonso just got smacked right in the face by the ball pic.twitter.com/u2vcet0319 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

OFF THE POST



Federico Valverde nearly put Uruguay on top 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/9EBaxYMvWO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

Portugal 3-2 Ghana

By far the most entertaining game of the cup so far, truly a game of two halves. Ghana were soaking up the pressure in the first half. Then they conceded a soft-ish penalty which Ronaldo converted, putting Portugal up 1-0. Ghana clicked into higher gear after an hour in, equalized with some good hustle play, but Portugal overwhelmed them almost immediately with two quick goals. The Black Stars did get a late consolation, but couldn't muster a comeback. There was a moment late in the game when Ghanaian forward Williams cheekily waited behind the keeper, and it would've surely gone down in WC history, but he slipped and missed the chance.

Alidu Seidu receives a yellow card after shoving his head at João Félix 🟨 pic.twitter.com/9x42ugmsqe — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

RONALDO MAKES HISTORY



With this goal, he becomes the first men's player to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments 🔥🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/PxWP4Z5z8o — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

GHANA TIES IT 🇬🇭



What a response 💪 pic.twitter.com/L0etnbI8Le — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

JOAO FELIX



Portugal takes back the lead! 😱 pic.twitter.com/hACF3YRDAa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

Ghana players were still celebrating when Portugal took the lead back 😅 pic.twitter.com/xW8UalnAhI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

Inaki Williams knows we will not forget this if Ghana does not progress from this group. pic.twitter.com/v9EQ1Kmqhk — First Doktor (@firstdoktor) November 24, 2022

Brazil 2-0 Serbia

Both teams canceled each other out in the first half, but Brazil did have a few half looks that could've turned out dangerous. Serbia looked a bit flustered at the beginning of the second 45 and Brazil tried their best to not score. After an hour of knocking on the door, Brazil finally got through — it wasn't the most visually appealing goal, but a clinical Brazil is a scary Brazil. After that first goal the Seleção were in control and Richarlison popped up again with a sensational finish; scary hours.

OFF THE POST! Alex Sandro lets it fly and comes *that* close to opening the scoring in sensational fashion



(via @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/jbbMOX52hr — SI Soccer (@si_soccer) November 24, 2022

BRAZIL SCORES ITS FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/i1MjmUAvvF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

ARE YOU SERIOUS RICHARLISON?! 😱😱🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/FQX0f45byh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

What Happens Tomorrow

Wales vs Iran : Wales look most in control of their destiny in this group, if you're taking England's top spot for granted. If England stumble everything goes up in the air, but if Wales get over the nerves they had last time out against the US, they will take themselves into the knockout phase without much stress.

Qatar vs Senegal : The home nation were subdued quite easily on opening day, whereas Senegal got a bit of wakeup call in their last defeat. It's mostly a race for second place between these two, and that means things could get scrappy.

Netherlands vs Ecuador : A win for either team makes their progression into the knockout phases very easy. Ecuador might be the more cautious of the two, but sensing that Netherlands might take things lightly, it could turn out to be a good opportunity to pull off another cup upset.

England vs USA: The big Black Friday matchup everyone's been looking forward to. England are off to a much better start in the tournament, while the US had to settle for a point in their last game. England will be in the driver's seat and the US are going to be doing a lot of chasing in this game.

