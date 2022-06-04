keep it 100
Wizards Star Bradley Beal Gives Some Tough Love And Good Advice About Winning In Rousing, Sobering Speech To His AAU Team
163 reads | submitted by Jared Russo
Do these kids have what it takes to win in the NBA? Or even college? Will most of them make it, and if they do, will they even be good enough to not be a bust? Scoring 20 a game is easy, but what about doing whatever it takes to win? Here's the most recent speech from Mr. Beal to his young players, and of course we note the irony that Bradley is known for not playing defense or getting past the second round of the playoffs. He scores a lot of points and doesn't impact winning, is what we're saying.
And here's his speech from last year. Which one is better?
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments