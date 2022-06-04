Wizards Star Bradley Beal Gives Some Tough Love And Good Advice About Winning In Rousing, Sobering Speech To His AAU Team

Do these kids have what it takes to win in the NBA? Or even college? Will most of them make it, and if they do, will they even be good enough to not be a bust? Scoring 20 a game is easy, but what about doing whatever it takes to win? Here's the most recent speech from Mr. Beal to his young players, and of course we note the irony that Bradley is known for not playing defense or getting past the second round of the playoffs. He scores a lot of points and doesn't impact winning, is what we're saying.

And here's his speech from last year. Which one is better?