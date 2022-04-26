WHEN DAYS BECOME YEARS QUICK
When Was The Last Time An F1 Winning Driver Won A Grand Prix?
Redditor ynonA made a graphic showing when the last time an active Formula One driver from the 2022 grid last won a Grand Prix.
From recent winners like Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, to old-timers like Alpine's Fernando Alonso — who hasn't won a race since 2013 — here's when each former race winning driver last won a GP since April 26, 2022.
H/T: Reddit
Photo by Ferhat Deniz Fors
