Harvard-Trained Doctor Shares What To Do When You Don't Feel Like Going To The Gym
The Lede
On days when you don't feel like exercising, you can try something called "fitness snacks," says Dr. Cindy Lin, MD. They are simpler and shorter than full workouts, and will still keep your body going in the right direction. Walking is the most popular and effective snack, according to Dr. Lin, who says getting 7,000 daily steps is highly beneficial.
Key Details
- Studies show that sitting for six hours a day can be harmful for our health. With these shorter workouts, you can take efficient breaks.
- Aim for 150-300 minutes of moderate or 75-150 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week.
- Things like bicycling, skipping rope, stair climbing, bodyweight exercises, yoga, tai chi and dancing are great options to start with.
