HE GAVE THEM THE TWO FINGER SALUTE
We Need To Watch Boston's Game Winner Again, Kyrie Irving Giving The Crowd The Finger, And His Comments On The Double Bird
882 reads | submitted by Jared Russo
If you haven't seen it yet, the first game of Boston vs. Brooklyn had everything; middle fingers, crowds booing their lungs out, a last second spin lay-up to win the game, and some crazy comments after the game.
