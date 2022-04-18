Trending
HE GAVE THEM THE TWO FINGER SALUTE

We Need To Watch Boston's Game Winner Again, Kyrie Irving Giving The Crowd The Finger, And His Comments On The Double Bird

882 reads | submitted by Jared Russo

We Need To Watch Boston's Game Winner Again, Kyrie Irving Giving The Crowd The Finger, And His Comments On The Double Bird
We got a few videos wrapping up the wackiest, wildest, best game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs so far. Just rich with drama, drenched in history and bad vibes and we loved it.

If you haven't seen it yet, the first game of Boston vs. Brooklyn had everything; middle fingers, crowds booing their lungs out, a last second spin lay-up to win the game, and some crazy comments after the game.




