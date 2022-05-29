unreal
We Have An Update On The Joc Pederson Vs. Tommy Pham Beef Over Their Fantasy Football League Drama!
488 reads | submitted by Jared Russo
Joc showed up with receipts of the fantasy football group chat with Tommy Pham, which included a GIF making fun of the Padres last season pic.twitter.com/rCYbFRdwA8— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 29, 2022
For context, here is the original reason we wanted to post this story because it is INSANE.
Joc shares details of what happened in his fantasy football league that started his altercation with Tommy Pham today pic.twitter.com/d9NBTwPVoG— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 28, 2022
Comments