Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

unreal

We Have An Update On The Joc Pederson Vs. Tommy Pham Beef Over Their Fantasy Football League Drama!

488 reads | submitted by Jared Russo

We Have An Update On The Joc Pederson Vs. Tommy Pham Beef Over Their Fantasy Football League Drama!
This has the potential to be an all-time crazy MLB story. It involves a grown man slapping another, for a very dumb reason, and saving receipts.

For context, here is the original reason we wanted to post this story because it is INSANE.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.