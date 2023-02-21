GAME'S NOT GONE
We Can Watch This Wonderful And Cheeky Backheel Finish Over And Over Again
DARWIN NÚÑEZ WHAT A FLICK 😱— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 21, 2023
Anfield roars to its feet.
🎥 @TUDNUSApic.twitter.com/AIzTIFfnCU
Via Twitter.
GAME'S NOT GONE
DARWIN NÚÑEZ WHAT A FLICK 😱— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 21, 2023
Anfield roars to its feet.
🎥 @TUDNUSApic.twitter.com/AIzTIFfnCU
Via Twitter.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.