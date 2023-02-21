Popular
We Can Watch This Wonderful And Cheeky Backheel Finish Over And Over Again

Adwait
We Can Watch This Wonderful And Cheeky Backheel Finish Over And Over Again
Liverpool FC's Uruguayan forward Darwin Núñez scored a wonderful backheel goal to open the scoring in the knockout match against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
