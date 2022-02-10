I'M NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING
Watching This Man From Zimbabwe Get Invited To Go Tobogganing For The First Time Will Instantly Make Your Day Better
Submitted by James Crugnale
@mdmotivator Benji’s Face At The End Says It All 🥺❤️ #toboganning #snow #africa #strangers #love #happiness #adventure #library #student ♬ original sound - Zachery Dereniowski
h/t r/MadeMeSmile
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
The Weird Law Prosecutors Could Use To Bar Donald Trump From The White House
The Trump White House destroyed some records and took others to Mar-a-Lago. A Nixon-era records law proved useless. But another law could kill his comeback dreams.
Comments