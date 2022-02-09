Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

I HAVE TROUBLE JUST GETTING OUT OF BED

Watch Soccer Star Zlatan Ibrahimovic Defy Gravity With This Suspended Ab Crunch

Submitted by James Crugnale

Watch Soccer Star Zlatan Ibrahimovic Defy Gravity With This Suspended Ab Crunch
Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned heads with this extraordinary workout video he posted to his Instagram.

Zlatan Ibrahimović, the star striker for AC Milan, demonstrated he can still pull off incredible feats of strength.

Comments

Additional submission from James Crugnale: