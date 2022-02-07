Trending
Watch Kamila Valieva Become The First Woman In History To Land A Quadruple Jump At The Winter Olympics

Submitted by James Crugnale

The judges had never seen this before.

Kamila Valieva absolutely crushed it in the women's free skate competition, becoming the first woman in Olympic history to pull off a quad jump, securing gold for the Russian Olympic Committee team.

Here's the video in slow motion:

Comments

  1. Douglas Tashjian 21 minutes ago

    Man !!!!

    I mean.......Woman !!!!

