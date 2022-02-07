YOU SPIN ME (LIKE A RECORD)
Watch Kamila Valieva Become The First Woman In History To Land A Quadruple Jump At The Winter Olympics
Submitted by James Crugnale
Kamila Valieva absolutely crushed it in the women's free skate competition, becoming the first woman in Olympic history to pull off a quad jump, securing gold for the Russian Olympic Committee team.
Kamila Valieva is the first female figure skater to land a quadruple jump in Olympic history! ¡WOW!😱pic.twitter.com/1nP4e9YYFY— Dr. Yorch, MD, MSc (MTQE/MEST), ~PhD (@georgejebc) February 7, 2022
Here's the video in slow motion:
