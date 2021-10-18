Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Adwait via usatoday.com

Nick Rolovich lost his job as Washington State's football coach after he refused to take the COVID-19 jab.
Washington State Football Coach Fired After Refusing Vaccine Under State Mandate

Rolovich and four assistants — Ricky Logo (defensive tackles coach), John Richardson (assistant head coach), Craig Stutzmann (co-offensive coordinator) and Mark Weber (offensive line coach) — all lost their jobs at Washington State University after refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19 under a state-ordered mandate.

  • They had until Monday to get the shot or an approved exemption, which they did not.
  • Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, who is vaccinated, is now the interim head coach.
  • "To be at this juncture today is unacceptable on so many levels and is antithetical to the WSU experience our student-athletes so richly deserve," said Pat Chun, WSU athletics director.

