SORRY COACH
Washington State Football Coach Fired After Refusing Vaccine Under State Mandate
Submitted by Adwait via usatoday.com
The Lede
Rolovich and four assistants — Ricky Logo (defensive tackles coach), John Richardson (assistant head coach), Craig Stutzmann (co-offensive coordinator) and Mark Weber (offensive line coach) — all lost their jobs at Washington State University after refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19 under a state-ordered mandate.
Key Details
- They had until Monday to get the shot or an approved exemption, which they did not.
- Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, who is vaccinated, is now the interim head coach.
- "To be at this juncture today is unacceptable on so many levels and is antithetical to the WSU experience our student-athletes so richly deserve," said Pat Chun, WSU athletics director.
Additional submission from Adwait:
How To Jump Rope Like A Pro
Cam from "Goal Guys" recently got really good at jumping rope. Here're some tricks and tips he has that'll elevate your jump rope game to the next level.
Comments