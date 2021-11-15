WALK HARD
How To Burn More Calories When You're Walking
Submitted by Molly Bradley via eatthis.com
The Lede
You might not think of walking as a viable way to exercise, but you can make it a real workout by adding intervals or resistance. According to Danielle Gray, a certified personal trainer and nutritionist, "Interval training helps push your body outside its comfort zone to extend caloric burn even after you are finished exercising." As for resistance, she says, "When you use more energy to complete a task, you burn more calories." Here's how to implement each of these strategies.
Key Details
- Intervals: Walk at a normal pace for one minute, then powerwalk as quickly as you can for 30 seconds. Repeat these intervals for the duration of your walk.
- Resistance: Carry weights with you on your walk to increase the resistance of your arm swings, or even do curls or overhead presses while you walk.
