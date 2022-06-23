Popular
James Crugnale
James Crugnale
Coach Saved Swimmer From Drowning After She Lost Consciousness In The Pool
Anita Alvarez, an American artistic swimmer, was saved from drowning by her coach Andrea Fuentes at the world championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The Lede

Anita Alvarez lost consciousness in the pool and was saved by her coach, Andrea Fuentes — a Spanish synchronized swimmer and four-time Olympic medalist — when she saw Alvarez drift to the bottom during her solo free final routine.

Key Details

  • Fuentes has rescued Alvarez once before last year, during an Olympic qualification, with the assistance of Lindi Schroeder, Alvarez's swim partner.
  • "Anita is much better; she is already at her best. It was a good scare, to be honest," Fuentes told a Spanish newspaper. Fuentes said she couldn't see a lifeguard and that's why she jumped in.
  • Alvarez, who is 25, will be medically assessed before determining her further participation in future events.

