EXTRAORDINARY
Coach Saved Swimmer From Drowning After She Lost Consciousness In The Pool
The Lede
Anita Alvarez lost consciousness in the pool and was saved by her coach, Andrea Fuentes — a Spanish synchronized swimmer and four-time Olympic medalist — when she saw Alvarez drift to the bottom during her solo free final routine.
Key Details
- Fuentes has rescued Alvarez once before last year, during an Olympic qualification, with the assistance of Lindi Schroeder, Alvarez's swim partner.
- "Anita is much better; she is already at her best. It was a good scare, to be honest," Fuentes told a Spanish newspaper. Fuentes said she couldn't see a lifeguard and that's why she jumped in.
- Alvarez, who is 25, will be medically assessed before determining her further participation in future events.