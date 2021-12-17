WHAT THE BUCK
Joe Buck Got Roasted For His Bizarre Donald Parham Injury Comment
Submitted by James Crugnale via fansided.com
The Lede
During Fox's broadcast of Thursday Night Football’s game against Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Donald Parham Jr. (LAC) suffered a horrifying injury in the first quarter and was lead off in a stretcher, which prompted commentator Joe Buck to quip if it was caused by the cold.
Key Details
- "The last thing we would ever do is speculate about any injury, especially that type. But when you see his arms shaking and his hands shaking on the way out, that’s the part that’s most unnerving," Buck exclaimed.
- "It is very cold! At least by Los Angeles standards, down on the field. Hopefully that was more the issue than anything else," he added, prompting widespread criticism from Twitter.
- The Fox broadcast was also critiqued for zooming into Parham Jr. while he was sprawled out on the field.
Additional Thoughts
I don’t think he was COLD, Joe Buck.— Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 17, 2021
Jesus.
I won't speculate about what announcers are thinking, but it’s possible Joe Buck’s “maybe he was cold” explanation for a traumatic brain injury was an attempt to prevent viewers from thinking about how bad the sport we love is for the human brain— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 17, 2021
The way Fox handled Donald Parham Jr's injury was absolutely classless! To zoom in on a player who is knocked out cold and then talk about a seizure as if he was shaking from being cold. We all know Joe Buck is the worst but this is absolute nonsense!— Bobby Wilson (@Coach_BWil) December 17, 2021
