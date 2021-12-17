Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Joe Buck Got Roasted For His Bizarre Donald Parham Injury Comment
The internet wants to know what the hell Joe Buck was thinking.

During Fox's broadcast of Thursday Night Football’s game against Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Donald Parham Jr. (LAC) suffered a horrifying injury in the first quarter and was lead off in a stretcher, which prompted commentator Joe Buck to quip if it was caused by the cold.

  • "The last thing we would ever do is speculate about any injury, especially that type. But when you see his arms shaking and his hands shaking on the way out, that’s the part that’s most unnerving," Buck exclaimed.
  • "It is very cold! At least by Los Angeles standards, down on the field. Hopefully that was more the issue than anything else," he added, prompting widespread criticism from Twitter.
  • The Fox broadcast was also critiqued for zooming into Parham Jr. while he was sprawled out on the field.

