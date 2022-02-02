ANYONE TELL YOU THAT YOU LOOK A LOT LIKE TONY HAWK?
Tony Hawk Demonstrates A New Skateboard Trick He Learned At Age 53
Submitted by James Crugnale
I’m 53 and I learned a new trick today: it’s called the Catherine, dedicated to my lovely wife in appreciation for her continued support (tolerance?) of my Peter Pan tendencies. 👴🏼🛹— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 1, 2022
“See your future. Be your future. Make… make… make it. Make it. Make your future.” -Ty Webb pic.twitter.com/MDr0Rc94JN
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
A Deep Freeze Is Coming To Texas, And No One Knows If The Power Grid Is Ready
"The Texas electric grid is more prepared for winter operations than ever before."
