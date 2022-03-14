Trending
BRADy'S BACK, BACK AGAIN

Please Enjoy Some Tweets Celebrating Tom Brady's Return To The NFL

Submitted by Adwait

The 44-year-old quarterback announced that his 40-day retirement was over and that he had "unfinished business."

Tom Brady barely finished six weeks into his new life as a retired pro-footballer when he decided to walk back on his decision.

"I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," he wrote.


Naturally the Internet exploded with reactions to the news. Here're a few we liked:



