Please Enjoy Some Tweets Celebrating Tom Brady's Return To The NFL

Tom Brady barely finished six weeks into his new life as a retired pro-footballer when he decided to walk back on his decision.

"I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," he wrote.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Naturally the Internet exploded with reactions to the news. Here're a few we liked:

“You said you wanted to retire to spend more time with your family”



Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/TxumgGJ8Jg — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 13, 2022

Some guy paid $518,000 yesterday for Tom Brady’s “last” touchdown ball. I’d have given anything to see his reaction to the unretirement tweet. pic.twitter.com/eW0MjIQZ4D — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 14, 2022

Tom Brady waking up and seeing nothing but another Parent-Teacher conference on the daily schedule pic.twitter.com/Nr31xMCQ51 — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 13, 2022

Damn, even Tom Brady saw 7.9% inflation and record-high gas prices and decided he needed to go back to work. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady last's nine seasons:



2013: Lose playoff game

2014: Win Super Bowl

2015: Lose playoff game

2016: Win Super Bowl

2017: Lose playoff game

2018: Win Super Bowl

2019: Lose playoff game

2020: Win Super Bowl

2021: Lose playoff game



2022: ??? — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

At age 44, Tom Brady has spent fewer days in retirement (40) than he has playing NFL playoff games (47). — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 14, 2022

Tom Brady sat in the pickup line at school for six weeks and said nah I’d rather let Aaron Donand piledrive me into the earth than go out like this — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) March 14, 2022

Tom Brady woke up from a month-long strawberry and pasta bender and decided he needed football to keep his life on track. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 14, 2022

Brady after his kids accidentally changed the channel for the 5th time. pic.twitter.com/1KngLSNbqG — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) March 14, 2022