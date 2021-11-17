Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

'MAKING PROGRESS'

Submitted by James Crugnale via espn.com

Tiger Woods Shares First Video Of Himself Hitting A Golf Ball Since Car Crash
Tiger Woods posted a video of himself hitting golf balls for the first time since being seriously injured in a car crash.

The professional golfer hasn't played in a tournament since the Masters in November 2020.

  • Tiger Woods posted a short video to Twitter demonstrating the progress he's made, making a practice shot on Sunday.
  • In the video, Woods was wearing a visible black sleeve on his leg.
  • On February 23, the golfer suffered severe leg injuries after being involved in a serious rollover accident around Los Angeles.

