'MAKING PROGRESS'
Tiger Woods Shares First Video Of Himself Hitting A Golf Ball Since Car Crash
Submitted by James Crugnale via espn.com
The Lede
The professional golfer hasn't played in a tournament since the Masters in November 2020.
Key Details
- Tiger Woods posted a short video to Twitter demonstrating the progress he's made, making a practice shot on Sunday.
- In the video, Woods was wearing a visible black sleeve on his leg.
- On February 23, the golfer suffered severe leg injuries after being involved in a serious rollover accident around Los Angeles.
Comments
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
