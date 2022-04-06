Tiger Woods Says He Will Play In The Masters This Year. Here's What That Means For His Legacy

"As of right now I feel like I'm going to play," Tiger Woods said at his Masters Tournament press conference when he was asked what his decision to compete hinged on. "My team has been fantastic and worked very hard," he said. "So got another day of nine more holes and then come game time."

Woods is one of the most celebrated athletes in the world because of his success on the green, and he will compete in the 2022 Masters. It will be his 24th appearance at the tournament and Woods will compete for his 16th major championship and sixth Masters trophy, his first since 2019, which would level him with golfer Jack Nicklaus for a total of six Masters championships each.

Just four months ago, in November 2021, Woods shared a video of him hitting a golf ball for the first time since his serious car crash on February 23, 2021, after not having played in a tournament since his Masters appearance in November 2020. Woods was already recovering from a back surgery when his SUV collided into a median in suburban Los Angeles while he was speeding. He spent around three months hospitalized and suffered damage to his right leg, ankle and foot.

About his recent recovery and making the decision to play this year, Woods said: "It's just about what my body is about to do the next day. And recovery. That's the hard part. Yes, we push it. And try and recover the best we possibly can that night. And then see how it is the next morning. Day in and day out. it gets agonizing because of simple things normally I'd just go do."

Woods will also no longer wear Nike shoes, a first for him since turning pro in 1996. He explained why he was going to wear FootJoy shoes now: "Just with the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable. That's what I've gone to. Nike's been fantastic over the years of providing me with equipment and work, and we have worked, we've been working on trying to find something to allow me to do this and swing again. We're still going to continue doing it, and hopefully we'll have something soon."

Tiger Woods At The Masters

Woods has only missed the Masters Tournament cut once in his career, when he was an amateur. He was 20 years old, it was 1996, and he shot +6. However, a 21-year-old Tiger won the 1997 Masters the next year.

This year Woods makes his 24th start. His last outing in 2020 ended with a 38th place finish. In 2019 he won the tournament, his first major championship win in over a decade.

Year Result 2020 T-38th 2019 1st 🏆 2018 T-32nd 2015 T-17th 2013 T-4th 2012 T-40th 2011 T-4th 2010 T-4th 2009 T-6th 2008 2nd 2007 T-2 2006 T-3 2005 1st 🏆 2004 T-22nd 2003 T-15th 2002 1st 🏆 2001 1st 🏆 2000 5th 1999 T-18th 1998 T-8 1997 1st 🏆 1996 Missed cut 1995 T-41st

TL;DR

It would break convention if Woods were to contend for a sixth jacket. He enters the week cold, and as manageable as the decline might have been, his game was on the wane even before a life-altering car crash. He has every reason to view success as an injury-free loop around the course rather than being in the hunt for another championship.

Watch his full press conference below: