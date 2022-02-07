Trending
EYE IN THE SKY

This One-Take Drone Video Inside The National Hockey League All-Star Game Will Blow Your Mind

Submitted by James Crugnale

Jay Christensen took a drone inside the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada for the 2022 National Hockey League All-Star Game and the result was spectacular.

Jay Christensen, best known for his famous bowling alley drone video, took his skills to Las Vegas this weekend and captured some extraordinary footage in one shot.

Additional submission from James Crugnale: