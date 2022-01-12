Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

WHAT A PLAYER

Submitted by Adwait via reddit.com

This Goalkeeper Had The Game Of His Life And Got The Man-Of-The-Match For A Heroic Performance
Sierra Leone's man between the sticks Mohamed N Kamara is a young phenom who showed out in the recent African Cup of Nations match against Algeria which earned him the top individual match honor.

Additional Thoughts

Comments

Additional submission from Adwait: