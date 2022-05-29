The Worst Plays, Best Bloopers, And Funniest Moments In Sports, For The Week Of May 22-29

Which is your favorite highlight? Or lowlight. Comment below! First up, some silly incompetence that delayed some events, then a lot of baseball nonsense, followed by NBA flopping and some other fun bits from around the world.

Billionaire Cannot Pay Anyone To Fix His Roof From Leaking

This is not the first time this has happened, by the way.

Just so many accidents and a late start will sour any F1 fan's day.

Baseball Errors! You Love 'em, We Got 'em

Who were these guys throwing to?

Just how we drew it up 😎#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/kF7pGhaBPQ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 26, 2022

If you thought it was only in the minor leagues, think again, because the Phillies are capable of being inept too!

Anything can happen when Whit gets to running!



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: https://t.co/xPCVuC2iUp#Royals pic.twitter.com/NdLGVPWAXs — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) May 24, 2022

Early season jitters, this will all be ironed out before the postseason. If these teams can even make it, that is. Highly doubtful most of these teams will.

Trea Turner Doesn't Want His Bat, So He Gives It To His Teammate... Mid-Swing

Trea Turner's teammates had a laugh after he accidentally swung his bat into the dugout 😅 pic.twitter.com/OLAnswpSO2 — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2022

Maybe give the guy a little warning next time, huh Turner?

PJ Tucker Goes Flying For No Real Reason

Have a nice trip PJ, see you next fall.

Draymond Green Magically Gets The Ball To Take A Nap On The Top Of The Basket

At least everyone thought that was funny, I would be so pissed off if that happened to me.

Syd Jackson had just one job to do. But we forgive him, old people can be forgetful sometimes.

And Finally, The New Orleans Pelicans Clown On Jonas Valanciunas

🤣🤣🤣🤣 why they do JV like that https://t.co/Fcb4dE5qgh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 28, 2022

Shout outs to CJ, sticking by his guy like that while making fun of him at the same time.