The Worst Baseball Seats In America, Ranked

Bill Speros, from Bookies.com, analyzed the worst seats in Major League Baseball stadiums to find out which ones were truly the worst in America.

He judged seats based on the obstruction of view, distance from home plate, angle of plate, climate-sturdiness, proximity to food and restrooms and basic comfort. Ticket costs were considered if multiple seats scored the same points and a tie-breaking factor was needed.

The first seats are more or less the worst option, but there were a few others that also made the cut.

Key Takeaways

The first seat in row one/section one, at Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox, scored the least, making it the worst seat to watch a baseball game in. A ticket would likely cost you around $32.

The best worst seat to watch a game would be seat 1 in row K at PNC Park, home to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and would cost you around $30.

LA's Dodgers Stadium has the most expensive worst seat on the list. Watching a game from seat 14/row A, in section 48FD, would set you back around $113 for a ticket.

Via Bookies.com.

[Photo by Flow Flo on Unsplash]