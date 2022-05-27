The Toughest And Weakest Football Fans Who Endured Last Season, Ranked

Offers.bet asked over 1,000 National Football League fans to figure out which team's brigade was the most resilient off the pitch.

Here's what it's like to attend home games around the US, based on the weather conditions that fans endured during the 2021-22 season.

Key Takeaways:

Wisconsin fans, who witnessed yet another non-championship year, followed by Bills fans in Buffalo and the Patriot nation in Foxborough have it the worst.

The average temperature of a league game last season was 55°F, and the coldest NFL game — 10°F — was recorded during The Green Bay Packers' victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

Seventy percent of the top 10 coldest games were won by the home team. Lambeau Field, Green Bay, and Highmark Stadium, New York, accounted for half of the ten coldest games in the season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Dallas Cowboys at the Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, in the hottest game recorded last season — 88°F — and Florida was home to six out of the top ten hottest games.

