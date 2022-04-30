Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

let's go jets

The New York Jets Let A Draft Pick's College Scout Make The Call To Tell Him He's In The NFL

449 reads | submitted by Jared Russo

The New York Jets Let A Draft Pick's College Scout Make The Call To Tell Him He's In The NFL
Dreams do come true, and we have the footage to prove it. And, you get to see an NFL owner order a room full of dudes to cheer on command, so that's neat!

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.