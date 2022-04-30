let's go jets
The New York Jets Let A Draft Pick's College Scout Make The Call To Tell Him He's In The NFL
449 reads | submitted by Jared Russo
Chris Nolan, who scouted @MaxMitch09 in college, got to make the call that we were selecting Max 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rO3Jr0Idzi— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 30, 2022
Comments