The NBA Playoffs Are Officially Underway, Here Is The Weekend Schedule And Match-Ups, Ranked

While sports are not the main draw Digg readers come for, we know there are a lot of people are Googling when the games start. Well, thanks to the wonders of SEO, hopefully we are on the first page! And you click on us! We used a lot of keywords in this article. So, here are the times of all the games this weekend, and the match-ups ranked in terms of hype. The higher the rank, the more we don't know who is going to win, which makes it more exciting and more worth watching, in our humble opinion.

Saturday April 16th, 2022

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, 1 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday April 17th, 2022

Miami Heat vs. Atalnta Hawks, 1 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets, 3:30 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls, 6:30 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 9 p.m. ET

8. (3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Chicago Bulls

This is probably the easiest to declare a winner, in terms of first round match-ups. The reigning champs and two-time MVP are going up against a decimated Bulls squad. We smell a sweep coming.

7. (1) Phoenix Suns vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

Another sweep potential here, with Phoenix being the reigning Western conference champs and the best team all season long. They want revenge this year, and are arguably better than last year's Finals team, but New Orleans is a young scrappy and hungry team on the rise. Maybe a sweep, maybe this is over in 5.

6. (1) Miami Heat vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks

We would call this another sweep if not for the heroics of Trae Young, who we just have to respect despite being a staff of jaded, disgruntled Knicks fans. But Miami is heads and tails better than Atlanta, and can throw defenders at Young. The Hawks are going to become one-dimensional very soon.

5. (3) Golden State Warriors vs. (6) Denver Nuggets

This would have been an easier series to pick if not for a few things: first, Steph Curry is coming off an injury. He is the greatest shooter in NBA history, no debate, and we wonder if he's still hobbled. Secondly, the Nuggets have reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who has to be respected for at least a win or two by himself. Hell, he might win the MVP this year, too! Still, we think with losing Murray and Porter Jr., Denver has a tough uphill climb.

4. (2) Memphis Grizzlies vs. (7) Minnesota Timberwolves

It seems like this shouldn't be as close as it is, but honestly, without knowing that Ja Morant is 100% healthy, we don't know if this will be a long series for Memphis or a short one. Minnesota looked great without Karl Anthony-Towns playing, and if he can rectify that, this might be an upset special in the making. Sans Morant, of course.

3. (4) Dallas Mavericks vs. (5) Utah Jazz

Now we're getting into the territory of series we truly don't know who to pick. It would be easy to ride Luka Doncic, the hot hand, as Dallas has really come together at the end of the season. But he's hurt! Currently missing a game or two with a calf injury, and we have no clue when he'll be back. Without him, this might go 7 games and we still don't who to pick.

2. (4) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Toronto Raptors

Boy oh boy this is going to be tough. Philly is under the most pressure to win, but they look awful limping into Toronto. The Raptors are surging, and the 76ers are set to miss players due to COVID protocols. Vaccinate your players! We would have picked Philly but it's a coin flip.

1. (2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Brooklyn Nets

The two hottest teams in the NBA right now are the Celtics (with Robert Williams) and the Nets (without Ben Simmons). If we can see both of those players return, then this gets even murkier to pick a winner. Boston has two All-Stars who rock, and Brooklyn has two of their own, with best player in the world Kevin Durant. You try choosing this series, we can't. Boston's world-class and league-best defense has to stop Durant without their best defender early on. We are at a loss for words on this one.