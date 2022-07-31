that's a clown question, bro
There Was A Stupid Amount Of Bad Sports Clips, Insults, Mistakes, And Bloopers During The Week Of July 25 To July 31
We have no time to lollygag, there is just a truly impressive amount of things to make fun of this week. We have so many items from golf, baseball, football, basketball, and boxing that we don't have time to be sardonic about any of it. Onto the clips!
Carlos Rodon, You're Not A Very Good Teammate
Carlos Rodón furiously kicked a bat which hit Thairo Estrada in the leg 😳 pic.twitter.com/8XXIe2iJtG— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 27, 2022
Clown Nose For Victor Robles, For Madison Bumgarner
Aaron Rodgers Making Fun Of Davante Adams For His Dumb Quote About Hall Of Fame Players
Aaron Rodgers on going from Davante Adams to Allen Lazard as WR1:— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 27, 2022
“I mean it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer. From Davante to Allen, it’s gonna be a transition, but he’s capable of a lot.” pic.twitter.com/pBveMG5Qqh
The Boston v. Sydney Sweeney Fallout Continues
And Here Is The Jomboy Breakdown!
Shout Outs To Jim And Sarah Harbaugh For Wanting To Raise Any And All Children
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told @GenoEspn that he and his wife Sarah will "raise that baby" should someone in his family or program be involved with an unplanned pregnancy and doesn’t feel like they can take care of the child.— ESPN (@espn) July 26, 2022
https://t.co/tVVBODokTq
Do Not Piss Off Fred Warner Ever For Any Reason
pic.twitter.com/CRiL4xGFhl #49ers Fred Warner insane kick in training— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 25, 2022
Do Not Race Katie Ledecky For Any Reason Whatsoever
.@katieledecky WINS the women’s 800m freestyle at #Phillips66Nats by 19 seconds!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QvVOeRijcz— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2022
Joel Embiid Hates Kids, Here Is Proof
Joel Embiid really bounced the ball off his face 😂— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 27, 2022
(via @RobDauster) pic.twitter.com/X3mlJ9Pqeg
The Curry Family Should Stick To Basketball, Honestly
Steph explains what happened on his errant first pitch 😂 pic.twitter.com/9ie3Kfo8rl— NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 27, 2022
Ball Meets Face
July 28, 2022
Bring Out The Body Bag, The White Chalk Outline Has Been Drawn
Atlanta's clubhouse staff recreated a mock crime scene for @Braves bat boy Kam Capers after last night's dugout tumble 😂 pic.twitter.com/o5NlKTUOdh— Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 24, 2022
Here Ya Go..................Whoops
When you ask your buddy to toss you your phone pic.twitter.com/rSjKPPAQSK— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 27, 2022
Can The WWE Bring Back The Attitude Era?
.@BrockLesnar just lifted the ring with a tractor!!! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/HBJPzZmEgb— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
The Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray And His Agent Reveal They're All Clowns For Letting This Homework Clause Drama Happen In The First Place
The #AZCardinals have removed the controversial “independent study” clause from QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract, sources say, a move that happened yesterday.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2022
Get Pizza Ordered Wherever You Are, Who Cares, Pizza Is Life
Don't get pitch-side pizza delivery in the Prem. pic.twitter.com/lrK24pnvny— John Bull (@garius) July 30, 2022