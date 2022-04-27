The Los Angeles Rams Made The Most Over-The-Top Draft Day Hype Video

The Los Angeles Rams have fans fired up for Draft Day with their new stylish short film, "On The Clock." Based on classic Las Vegas heist capers, the Rams are ready to "steal the draft" thanks to a little help from some A-list celebrities (and Brody Jenner for some reason?) and the team's biggest stars.

‘On the Clock’, A #RamsHouse Production pic.twitter.com/z5Yje8Xq3w — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 26, 2022

“On the Clock gives a bit of insight into why the Rams are different from other NFL teams, from our approach to team-building to the content we deliver around key moments,” said Rams marketing executive Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick.

"This project combines the best of the NFL with the best of Hollywood – Super Bowl winners, celebrities, thrilling action, and an award-winning production team. Coming off our historic Super Bowl win, we decided to collaborate with Paul to bring to life the idea of The House Always Wins, celebrating not only our success at the Rams House but also the NFL Draft taking place in Las Vegas."

The NFL Draft takes place in Las Vegas April 28-30.

