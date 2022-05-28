'the butler did it'
The Internet Reacts To Jimmy Butler's Game 6 In Boston
Twitter lit up last night as Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler singlehandedly put the team on his back and carried them to an improbable win against the Boston Celtics. On a faulty knee. Here are some of the best reactions and memes from the sports media, NBA players, and internet jesters alike:
Leaving Beantown dropping 47 pic.twitter.com/SxIzwrCHq4— Jack Perkins (@purehoop) May 28, 2022
Coffee kicking in pic.twitter.com/qYOzMpqN1e— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 28, 2022
Jimmy Buckets!!!— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) May 28, 2022
47 9 and 8 against that defense.. salute!— Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) May 28, 2022
Starring in the Game 6 role of @KingJames in Boston: @JimmyButler— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) May 28, 2022
Jimmy Butler now has 4 games with 40 points and 2 steals this postseason.— Matt Williams (@StatsWilliams) May 28, 2022
Other players to do that in a single postseason?
LeBron James
Allen Iverson
Michael Jordan
In addition, Butler has as many 40-point, 2-steal games as the rest of the NBA combined this postseason.
May 28, 2022
LeBron James 10 years ago in Game 6 in Boston: 45 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists in 45 minutes.— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 28, 2022
Jimmy Butler tonight in Game 6 in Boston: 45 points, nine rebounds, eight assists in 45 minutes.
May 28, 2022
Jimmy Butler. On a hurt knee. With whatever just happened to his ankle. Attacking constantly. In a consistent defensive stance. Draining jumpers and every free throw. Good grief. This is an all-timer for him.— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 28, 2022
Jimmy Butler is a MONSTER— Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) May 28, 2022
Jimmy Butler when he saw this tweet pic.twitter.com/qOcOX32ltO— Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) May 28, 2022
May 28, 2022
Jimmy Butler is up to 43 points, the 3rd-most when facing elimination in Heat history.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 28, 2022
The top 2 also came against the Celtics (Dwyane Wade - 46 in 2010, LeBron James - 45 in 2012). pic.twitter.com/cyp3Rogu0p
Because he could. https://t.co/fDQwTu4rSB— Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) May 28, 2022
