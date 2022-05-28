Popular
The Internet Reacts To Jimmy Butler's Game 6 In Boston

The Miami Heat defied the odds and beat the Celtics to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Who to thank? The meme-worthy efforts of Jimmy Buckets.

Twitter lit up last night as Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler singlehandedly put the team on his back and carried them to an improbable win against the Boston Celtics. On a faulty knee. Here are some of the best reactions and memes from the sports media, NBA players, and internet jesters alike:

