Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

stop getting hit in the face with balls!

The Funniest Moments, Best Bloopers, And Worst Plays In Sports For The Week Of June 5 Through June 11

Jared Russo
Jared Russo · · 584 reads
The Funniest Moments, Best Bloopers, And Worst Plays In Sports For The Week Of June 5 Through June 11
Over the past week there have been a lot of tomfoolery, shenanigans, foibles, oopsies, and hijinx in the sports world. We rounded up the best of the worst for you. Not including footage of Boston losing to Golden State.

Which is your favorite highlight? Or lowlight. Comment below! First up,

Goodbye To The Digg Staff's Pizza Party Since The Oilers Got Swept In The Western Conference Final (Our Boss Is An Edmonton Fan)

Are our jobs in danger? No. Probably not. But we're being extra nice around him just to be sure.


Rangers Fan Knocks Out Lightning Fan, Gets Arrested At Madison Square Garden

Click on this link to see the footage! We cannot share it or embed it here. Sorry. Don't do this. We condemn violence.


Jeers To The Chicago Cubs, MLB, And Wrigley Field Management For Knocking Down The Beer Pyramid Fans Constructed

If your game is so boring that fans have to make not only a pyramid, but a cup snake, then maybe it's time to put in a pitch clock and speed things up.


More Jeers To MLB And The Umps For Making It Painfully Clear We Need Robot Umpires And A Laser Grid Strike Zone ASAP

Just let computers do their jobs, it would make life so much better.


RIP To This ESPN Camera, Also Got Bodied By Oklahoma Just Like Every Other Women's Softball Team This Year

The '27 Yankees are back, but now they're women in college. Did you see how many mercy rule wins they had this year??


The Phillies Continue To Be A Bloody Mess, Literally And Figuratively

They did have an impressive win streak after firing their manager but they will miss the playoffs regardless.


Any Celtic Guarding Steph On This Possession, You Had One Job

And they failed spectacularly.


Pete Alonso........................Hello

Say no more, Katie. We understand.


Manny Machado Casually Throws To First Base, Misses, Lets Pete Alsono Get A Hit

Mets still in first place in the NL East. All is right with the world.


Charlie Blackmon Misses The Ball, Lets The Giants Win The Game In Extra Innings

Missed it by that much.


This Outfielder Will Not Make It To The Majors, Misses Fly Ball And Gives Up An Inside The Park Grand Slam

Brutal. But is it worse than this?

That has GOT to hurt. Both literally and figuratively.


Jack Del Rio Shows His True Colors, Then Sticks Foot In Mouth By Spewing Some Awful Nonsense

Just a truly crazy, bad person who said bad things and still has a job. For shame.


Draymond Green Is Unplayable On Offense Now, Scores Only 2 Points In A Finals Game

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.