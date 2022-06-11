Which is your favorite highlight? Or lowlight. Comment below! First up,

Goodbye To The Digg Staff's Pizza Party Since The Oilers Got Swept In The Western Conference Final (Our Boss Is An Edmonton Fan)

Denver big-four sports: A potential Stanley Cup winner, a basketball playoff perennial with a two-time MVP, a football team with a future Hall of Famer at QB, and … pic.twitter.com/dSIIZTuha3 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) June 7, 2022

Are our jobs in danger? No. Probably not. But we're being extra nice around him just to be sure.

Rangers Fan Knocks Out Lightning Fan, Gets Arrested At Madison Square Garden

Click on this link to see the footage! We cannot share it or embed it here. Sorry. Don't do this. We condemn violence.

Jeers To The Chicago Cubs, MLB, And Wrigley Field Management For Knocking Down The Beer Pyramid Fans Constructed

Justice served. Cubs fans retaliated against the infamous beer cup pyramid destroyer with a beer snake pic.twitter.com/1vKt33dEtg — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) June 3, 2022

If your game is so boring that fans have to make not only a pyramid, but a cup snake, then maybe it's time to put in a pitch clock and speed things up.

I’m ALL IN on opposing MLB pitchers playing tic-tac-toe during gamespic.twitter.com/FQNnLfblmh — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 11, 2022

More Jeers To MLB And The Umps For Making It Painfully Clear We Need Robot Umpires And A Laser Grid Strike Zone ASAP

Just let computers do their jobs, it would make life so much better.

RIP To This ESPN Camera, Also Got Bodied By Oklahoma Just Like Every Other Women's Softball Team This Year

The '27 Yankees are back, but now they're women in college. Did you see how many mercy rule wins they had this year??

The Phillies Continue To Be A Bloody Mess, Literally And Figuratively

Smashing bats is always risky business... https://t.co/ljUbwBhxml — United States Sports Cards (@USSportsCards1) June 5, 2022

They did have an impressive win streak after firing their manager but they will miss the playoffs regardless.

Any Celtic Guarding Steph On This Possession, You Had One Job

Nah Steph bugged out this entire possession 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UFlk2X5iJZ — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) June 11, 2022

And they failed spectacularly.

when steph curry is playing on 1.5 ankles but still going kaboom vs your favorite team pic.twitter.com/SrcTmvJogu — Dan Favale (@danfavale) June 11, 2022

Pete Alonso........................Hello

Say no more, Katie. We understand.

Manny Machado Casually Throws To First Base, Misses, Lets Pete Alsono Get A Hit

Manny Machado has Mets ML pic.twitter.com/b7F1EUuozi — OddsShopper (@OddsShopper) June 7, 2022

Mets still in first place in the NL East. All is right with the world.

Charlie Blackmon Misses The Ball, Lets The Giants Win The Game In Extra Innings

Missed it by that much.

This Outfielder Will Not Make It To The Majors, Misses Fly Ball And Gives Up An Inside The Park Grand Slam

Brutal. But is it worse than this?

HEADSHOT LMAO pic.twitter.com/oEs4oOiEmu — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) June 3, 2022

That has GOT to hurt. Both literally and figuratively.

Jack Del Rio Shows His True Colors, Then Sticks Foot In Mouth By Spewing Some Awful Nonsense

“NAACP calls for Jack Del Rio to resign or be fired by Commanders for Jan. 6 comments” https://t.co/ExfkAZ63xR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 10, 2022

Just a truly crazy, bad person who said bad things and still has a job. For shame.

Draymond Green Is Unplayable On Offense Now, Scores Only 2 Points In A Finals Game