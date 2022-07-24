The Biggest Sports Oopsies, Blunders, Errors, Ouchies, And Mistakes For The Week Of July 18 Through July 24

A whole lotta nonsense this week in the sports world. Naming rights, mascots, giant ketchup bottles, soccer own goals, baseball, you name it we got it. Let's get to it, no more rambling!

This Is The Most Important Sports Story Of The Year

Someone please preserve these in a museum. And change the name of Heinz Field back. Thank you.

28-5

You absolutely love to see it. And on Sydney Sweeney night, of all times, too...what a shame. You let that poor woman down, Boston. You owe her a gigantic apology. But mostly, thank you Toronto.

This Man Is Gross, Do Not Do This, Do Not Draft Him Or Support Him For His Sins Against Food, And His Crimes Against Humanity

Have you ever had Mayonnaise with your morning coffee?@UKFootball QB @will_levis is known to dabble w/ said combo 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZuR92Toa4m — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 20, 2022

No no no no no no no no no no no no. Nope. No.

Remind Me To Never Piss Off AJ Dillon

Mascots everywhere are sweating, they stay awake at night just thinking about this clip.

Two Great New York Legends, Don Draper And Pete Alonso, Finally Meet

I'm going to ignore the fact that Jon Hamm is from St. Louis, Missouri, and is a huge Cardinals fan, let's just ignore that.

Drone Technology Is Dangerous, Especially When Boys Are Involved

Someone said he flopped on his own rebound 😭 (via jrimmy/TT) pic.twitter.com/mLjz27raDf — Overtime (@overtime) July 18, 2022

He earned that one.

He Had One Job To Do

I mean, he did do it. Poorly, but he did it.

Nick Chubb Can Do This, Can You?

Then again, can he also stay healthy all season, or win anything, or speak to his quarterback's controversy?

If You Come At The King, Jonas, You Best Not Miss

Jonas Valanciunas out in Lithuania mocking LeBron in a game of charades 👀



(via Nesiaukite live/YT) pic.twitter.com/42Mm633dp4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 20, 2022

While this impression is quite funny, he should know better. He's gonna get smoked the next time they play. Also, I don't remember Jonas winning anything ever, so...

Anything Men Can Do, Women Can Also Do

Equality among own goals, you love to see it. Also, why is Northern Ireland playing England? Aren't they the same...nevermind I don't want to meddle in that whole thing. There was also one from the Switzerland Netherlands game but I couldn't log into UEFA to share the clip, so you can find it on your own.

This Hurts My Teeth

Ouchies.

Jeers To Andrew Wiggins, Who Just Does Not Get It At All

"I still wish I didn't get vaccinated, to be honest with you."

Look At The Size Of These Things!

Someone please just pay to end world hunger and homelessness. Just once.

This Is Just A Dumb Funny Video I Found, Just Thought I Would Throw This One In For Last

And that'll do it for this week, folks, thank you so much. Share this with your friends, or your dad, who will then share it in an email thread with his friends and so on.