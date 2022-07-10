Popular
nice game, pretty boy

The Best Hijinks, Tomfoolery, Shenanigans, And Bloopers In Sports For The Week Of July 3 To July 10

Jared Russo
Jared Russo · · 161 reads
We got Seinfeld, we got animals, we got baseball clips, we got NASCAR memes, and lots of other nonsense that makes a mockery of sports.

This might be our grossest sports bloopers/highlights/lowlights round-up yet, so get a vomit bag ready!

NHL Rookie Gets Drafted, Parents Caught Giving Each Other Some Tongue Action

Thank goodness this wasn't our parents, right reader?


Dog Does Its Business On Baseball Field

When you have to go, you go. No shame in that, it's just nature.


Local Man Tries To Play Golf With Bear Staring At Him

What a mad man.


Joey Chestnut Eats Hot Dogs WHILE Giving A Protester A Choke Slam

That's doubly impressive.


Jeers To Nut Case Chris Sale Who Destroyed The Place For Some Reason

A total wack job who's done this before. Remember when he cut the sleeves off the uniforms with scissors?


Honoring Keith Hernandez, Who Appeared On Seinfeld In That One Episode, Meant We Got An Appearance From Jerry Seinfeld At CitiField

IYKYK. Most people forget about that creepy story in Seinfeld's past, as well as some of the...things Hernandez has said over the years.


Don't Trip Camera Man!

Whoops too late.


Hello Kitty Throws Out The First Pitch...Nowhere Near Home Plate

At least the Dodgers did a Japan Night, which was neat.


Sargento Cheese Finds A New Way To Advertise

Don't these cars have enough sponsors on them already?


Taylor Ward Gets Caught Not Paying Attention, A Sneaky Move Tags Him Out

Always keep eyes on the back of your head. Or helmet, in this case.


Sometimes Your Ball Gets Stuck, Ya Know?

I like when the MLB Twitter has a sense of humor.


Fan Face Plant!

OWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOW OWW OWW OUCH.


Catch Of The Year?

That is gonna be hard to top.


This Is The Funniest At-Bat So Far This Season

@cubs There’s a first time for everything. #sportstiktok #chicagocubs #dreamcometrue #pitcherswhorake ♬ original sound - Cubs

