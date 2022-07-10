The Best Hijinks, Tomfoolery, Shenanigans, And Bloopers In Sports For The Week Of July 3 To July 10

This might be our grossest sports bloopers/highlights/lowlights round-up yet, so get a vomit bag ready!

NHL Rookie Gets Drafted, Parents Caught Giving Each Other Some Tongue Action

Maveric Lamoureux's parents exchange tongues and the ESPN crew is loving it pic.twitter.com/qARJpArM1J — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 8, 2022

Thank goodness this wasn't our parents, right reader?

Dog Does Its Business On Baseball Field

Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and sometimes you just have to💩 pic.twitter.com/eDVUxqBmsK — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) July 7, 2022

When you have to go, you go. No shame in that, it's just nature.

Local Man Tries To Play Golf With Bear Staring At Him

What a mad man.

Joey Chestnut Eats Hot Dogs WHILE Giving A Protester A Choke Slam

BREAKING: Joey Chestnut becomes first person in sports history to be named hot dog, WWE, and UFC champion simultaneously pic.twitter.com/gkeK1Jiwxi — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) July 4, 2022

That's doubly impressive.

Jeers To Nut Case Chris Sale Who Destroyed The Place For Some Reason

A total wack job who's done this before. Remember when he cut the sleeves off the uniforms with scissors?

Honoring Keith Hernandez, Who Appeared On Seinfeld In That One Episode, Meant We Got An Appearance From Jerry Seinfeld At CitiField

not sure you should put the number 17 so close to Jerry Seinfeld! pic.twitter.com/pRZKnPZZ9C — extremely loud and incredibly onlayne (@laynemontgomery) July 9, 2022

IYKYK. Most people forget about that creepy story in Seinfeld's past, as well as some of the...things Hernandez has said over the years.

Don't Trip Camera Man!

Poor cameraman fell over trying to keep up with Justin Upton 😭 pic.twitter.com/OtTZJ9Xn4O — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) July 2, 2022

Whoops too late.

Hello Kitty Throws Out The First Pitch...Nowhere Near Home Plate

Hello Kitty's first pitch was juuuuuuust a bit outside 😹



(via @Cut4)pic.twitter.com/0WDvReEUgw — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 7, 2022

At least the Dodgers did a Japan Night, which was neat.

Sargento Cheese Finds A New Way To Advertise

Don't these cars have enough sponsors on them already?

Taylor Ward Gets Caught Not Paying Attention, A Sneaky Move Tags Him Out

Always keep eyes on the back of your head. Or helmet, in this case.

Sometimes Your Ball Gets Stuck, Ya Know?

See something new every day. pic.twitter.com/ZPIKPxJm0w — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2022

I like when the MLB Twitter has a sense of humor.

Fan Face Plant!

It's the effort that counts 😬 pic.twitter.com/i1A3ibu9jP — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) July 9, 2022

OWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOW OWW OWW OUCH.

Catch Of The Year?

What an absolutely insane catch by Byron Buxton. pic.twitter.com/MNbmJpwguQ — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) July 9, 2022

That is gonna be hard to top.

This Is The Funniest At-Bat So Far This Season