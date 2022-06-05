The Best Bloopers, Worst Plays, And Funniest Moments In Sports For The Week Of May 29 Through June 5

Which is your favorite highlight? Or lowlight. Comment below! First up, some wacky silly nonsense followed by a lot of baseball, one great WNBA clip, and then more baseball. It's the summer, I can't manufacture other sports mess-ups out of thin air.

Whatever The Hell Jayson Tatum Is Wearing In This Photo

Also, the worst bet I could have made was on the Warriors in 6. That's not gonna happen now!

Squirrel Delays A Minor League Game

At least he didn't get killed by a baseball Randy Johnson threw at 100 mph. Or Fabio with his face on a rollercoaster, remember that?

How Dare This Man Attempt To Race And Defeat The Freeze

Say goodbye to his hamstrings, those are gone.

Shout Outs To This Brave NASCAR Driver For Finding A New Way To Innovate The Sport

We tried getting footage but this image more succinctly captures the emotion of the moment.

Whatever The Phillies Are Doing, It Isn't Working

The play that got it started for the Mets. Now 3-0 on a Mark Canha rbi single. Phillies’ defense not helping Bailey Falter out in the first.

If you think that's bad, just wait! There's more!!

Philly Fans And Local Media Get Manager Joe Giradi Fired, Let The New York Mets Run Away With The Division

This is cathartic. Did you know they have the fourth highest payroll and are under .500?

My Favorite Squadron, My Beloved Mets, Find New Mets-ian Ways To Try And Blow Our Lead This Summer

This is just silly, clown-show stuff on display, come on guys. This is our year!

Mets' Francisco Lindor Misses Game After Slamming Finger In Hotel Door: 'I Didn't Want To Look'

AND THEN THIS HAPPENS:

The Dallas Wings Blow The Game On A Missed Free Throw, Which Was A Pump Fake? Did They Honestly Choke It Away On That? Then She Kicks Something On The Bench?

We don't know what happened but this should have gone to overtime.

The UCLA Bruins Fumble This Fly Ball Against The Oregon State Beavers

That's just embarrassing.

And Finally, This Rookie Learns The Hard Way... Always Know How Many Outs In The Inning There Are

Guardians OF Oscar Gonzalez really thought the inning was over and flipped the ball to a fan 😳



See you all next week, hopefully my Mets don't screw anything more up.