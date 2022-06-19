Popular
The Best Bloopers, Funniest Moments, And Worst Plays In Sports For The Week Of June 11 Through June 19

Jared Russo
Jared Russo · · 417 reads
Over the past week there have been a lot of tomfoolery, shenanigans, foibles, oopsies, and hijinx in the sports world. We rounded up the best of the worst for you. Let's go Mets.

The NBA Finals are over, the NBA Draft is this week, the Stanley Cup Final is ongoing (and the Lightning are crumbling horribly), AND YET what we have is mostly baseball and golf. And one weird appearance by The Rock, but mainly, baseball and golf. Let's get to it!

Klay Thompson Says "Holy Cannoli" When He Wins The NBA Title


Joey Votto Learns TikTok Dance, Is The Only Bright Spot On The Reds This Year


Marcus Smart Is The King Of Flops, Flops His Way To Losing The Championship


The Rock Shills For An Energy Drink, Says The Phrase "Big Drink Energy" In Cringe Appearance For His Movie Trailer


Ozzie Albies Fractures Foot, Sorry Braves Fans


Golf Can Be Frustrating Sometimes, Ya Know?


Vlad Jr.'s Glove Betrays Him


More Flopping Involving Marcus Smart! Hey Did You Know Boston Lost This Series?


Gondolin Forgets How Many Outs In The Inning, Tries To Leave Early


Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gives A Dance Lesson


Fake Klay Sneaks Into Chase Center, Gets Caught, Banned For Life

Read more about this chump here.


HAHAHA Oh The Phillies Are At It Again


Okay What Is Going On With Golf, For Real


Cortes Gets Hit In Head With Ball, Lets A Runner Steal Third


Nadal Hits Ball Girl


