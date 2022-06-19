play the trumpets for diaz!
The Best Bloopers, Funniest Moments, And Worst Plays In Sports For The Week Of June 11 Through June 19
The NBA Finals are over, the NBA Draft is this week, the Stanley Cup Final is ongoing (and the Lightning are crumbling horribly), AND YET what we have is mostly baseball and golf. And one weird appearance by The Rock, but mainly, baseball and golf. Let's get to it!
Klay Thompson Says "Holy Cannoli" When He Wins The NBA Title
"Holy cannoli" - Klay pic.twitter.com/mXRiq8dXMz— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 17, 2022
Joey Votto Learns TikTok Dance, Is The Only Bright Spot On The Reds This Year
Marcus Smart Is The King Of Flops, Flops His Way To Losing The Championship
The Rock Shills For An Energy Drink, Says The Phrase "Big Drink Energy" In Cringe Appearance For His Movie Trailer
Ozzie Albies Fractures Foot, Sorry Braves Fans
Golf Can Be Frustrating Sometimes, Ya Know?
Warning DONT TRY THIS AT HOME! Watch at your own risk lol @nationwidekids #WoodyHayesCelebrityClassic https://t.co/Kt8gnu40jF pic.twitter.com/ou1iQZ4RT0— Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) June 13, 2022
Vlad Jr.'s Glove Betrays Him
More Flopping Involving Marcus Smart! Hey Did You Know Boston Lost This Series?
Gondolin Forgets How Many Outs In The Inning, Tries To Leave Early
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gives A Dance Lesson
Jazz Chisholm Jr. tries to teach the Phillie Phanatic how to Euro Step 🤣— Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) June 15, 2022
@j_chishom3 | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/T4IseH6K3C
Fake Klay Sneaks Into Chase Center, Gets Caught, Banned For Life
Read more about this chump here.
HAHAHA Oh The Phillies Are At It Again
OH MY GOD PHILLIES NO- pic.twitter.com/pF4uiFgpZ1— Mr Matthew CFB 🇺🇦 (@MrMatthewCFB) June 18, 2022
Okay What Is Going On With Golf, For Real
Standing on 1 tee: Not gonna get pissed today. Stay in the moment. Take it one shot at a time. Remember to have fun— Two Inches Short (@TwoInchesShort) June 19, 2022
+7 after 3 holes: pic.twitter.com/ZR9ajjmZaP