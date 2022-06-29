Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'WE DON'T STOP UNTIL WE'RE FINISHED'

Here Are The Best Answers From Sky Sports Pit Lane Reporter Ted Kravitz's Reddit AMA

Adwait
Adwait · · 942 reads
Here Are The Best Answers From Sky Sports Pit Lane Reporter Ted Kravitz's Reddit AMA
Ted Kravitz, who runs the pit lane show for Sky Sports during Formula One race weekends, answered a bunch of fan questions from Reddit and revealed what the Grand Prix vibe is really like.

Veteran Formula One reporter Ted Kravitz answered a bunch of questions on Reddit about his life as the premier Formula one pit lane reporter.

He touched on what it's like working at the Grand Prix to the weirdest characters he's witnessed up-close during race weekend.





Here were some of the best answers from his AMA:



How It All Started


How He Covers The Race




Best And Worst... Smell?


Calender Change Suggestions


His Top Drivers From W-Series Racing


How His Camera Crew Navigates Team Bosses In The Pit Lane


And On The Plane

But Unfortunately They Don't Make A Lot Of Miles



His Favorites








Weird, Off-Camera Moments




Shout Out To The Iceman


If He Could Name Any Corner On A Circuit


Why He Makes F1 Explainers

Watch:



What Makes A Good Pit Stop?


Advice For Young F1 Journalists


FYI


If You Want To Learn More About F1


Thanks For Reading!

Watch Ted's funniest 2020 'Notebook' moments:


Via Reddit.

[Photo: YouTube]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.