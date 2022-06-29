'WE DON'T STOP UNTIL WE'RE FINISHED'
Here Are The Best Answers From Sky Sports Pit Lane Reporter Ted Kravitz's Reddit AMA
Veteran Formula One reporter Ted Kravitz answered a bunch of questions on Reddit about his life as the premier Formula one pit lane reporter.
He touched on what it's like working at the Grand Prix to the weirdest characters he's witnessed up-close during race weekend.
Here were some of the best answers from his AMA:
How It All Started
How He Covers The Race
Best And Worst... Smell?
Calender Change Suggestions
His Top Drivers From W-Series Racing
How His Camera Crew Navigates Team Bosses In The Pit Lane
And On The Plane
But Unfortunately They Don't Make A Lot Of Miles
His Favorites
Weird, Off-Camera Moments
Shout Out To The Iceman
If He Could Name Any Corner On A Circuit
Why He Makes F1 Explainers
Watch:
What Makes A Good Pit Stop?
Advice For Young F1 Journalists
FYI
If You Want To Learn More About F1
Thanks For Reading!
Watch Ted's funniest 2020 'Notebook' moments:
Via Reddit.
[Photo: YouTube]