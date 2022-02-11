Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

ENJOY

Here Are All The 2022 Super Bowl Commercials Worth Watching

Submitted by Adwait

Here Are All The 2022 Super Bowl Commercials Worth Watching
Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson, Andy Richter, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lindsay Lohan and more suit up in this year's ad roster.

This year's Superbowl ads will cost brands an estimated $6.5 million for a 30-second spot, reports NBC Sports Group's Dan Lovinger. Though NBC has not made numbers public, ad costs are believed to be at an all-time high this year.

Here are all the commercials that have been released so far — but keep your eyes on the screen in case something special pops up during the big game.


Hellmann's


Pringles


Amazon


Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda


Rocket Mortgage


Lays


Avocados from Mexico


Michelob Ultra


Kia


Oikos Yogurt


Budweiser


Vroom


Irish Springs


Planet Fitness


Expedia


Booking.com


Rakuten


Samuel Adams


Flamin' Hot


Busch Light


BMW


Nissan


Planters


TurboTax


Comments

Additional submission from Adwait: