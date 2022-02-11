ENJOY
Here Are All The 2022 Super Bowl Commercials Worth Watching
Submitted by Adwait
This year's Superbowl ads will cost brands an estimated $6.5 million for a 30-second spot, reports NBC Sports Group's Dan Lovinger. Though NBC has not made numbers public, ad costs are believed to be at an all-time high this year.
Here are all the commercials that have been released so far — but keep your eyes on the screen in case something special pops up during the big game.
Hellmann's
Pringles
Amazon
Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda
Rocket Mortgage
Lays
Avocados from Mexico
Michelob Ultra
Kia
Oikos Yogurt
Budweiser
Vroom
Irish Springs
Planet Fitness
Expedia
Booking.com
Rakuten
Samuel Adams
Flamin' Hot
Busch Light
BMW
Nissan
Planters
TurboTax
