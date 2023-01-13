Popular
the preview of all previews

Super Wild Card Playoff Schedule, Channels, Spreads, And Predictions

The No Fun League, or NFL for short, has some games coming up this weekend. We preview them all.
The NFL playoffs are about to begin, so here is a quick guide to the games in order of when they happen, as well as where to watch them and what to expect. If you lose any money gambling, do not blame us.


(7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers

Click here to watch the NFL's preview video that they won't let us embed for some reason!

  • Saturday at 4:30 pm EST
  • FOX
  • SF by 9.5 points
  • Our take: the 49ers should blow them out of the water, Seattle is just happy to be here.

(5) LA Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars

Click here to watch the NFL's preview video that they won't let us embed for some reason!

  • Saturday at 8:15 pm EST
  • NBC
  • LA by 2.5 points
  • Our take: this is going to be a razor tight game between two QBs who have yet to prove themselves on a big stage. Normally, we would say the home team that's red hot and is healthier should win but Herbert is the real deal and the Chargers are a better team, so maybe LA by like, a single point? It's so close though, could go either way.

(7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills

Click here to watch the NFL's preview video that they won't let us embed for some reason!

  • Sunday at 1 pm EST
  • CBS
  • BUF by 13 points
  • Our take: Miami will be lucky to score double digits, total snooze fest.

(6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings

Click here to watch the NFL's preview video that they won't let us embed for some reason!

  • Sunday at 4:30 pm EST
  • FOX
  • MIN by 3 points
  • Our take: Minnesota are frauds, but they should be able to beat the Giants, who don't have any receivers, and whose gameplan involves running Barkley and trick plays. No one on NY can stop Justin Jefferson.

(6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals

Click here to watch the NFL's preview video that they won't let us embed for some reason!

  • Sunday at 8:15 pm EST
  • NBC
  • CIN by 9.5 points
  • Our take: without Lamar Jackson, this is going to be a blowout. Boring.

(5) Dallas Cowboys at (3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Click here to watch the NFL's preview video that they won't let us embed for some reason!

  • Monday at 8:15 pm EST
  • ESPN/ABC
  • DAL by 2.5 points
  • Our take: this seems like a game Dallas is destined to lose. We don't want them to, but they will find a way to shoot themselves in the foot at the last minute. They have a superior team, but we would still take the two and a half points.

