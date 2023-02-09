Super Bowl 57 Teasers And Commercials, Ranked

From ongoing TV campaigns broadcast over different screens to secret shadow drops with an unlisted YouTube video, corporations everywhere are competing for your time, attention and money once again during Super Bowl Sunday.

This Super Bowl weekend is the most important time for commercials to hit the cultural zeitgeist, and maybe stay relevant in meme form. However, nothing will ever be as big as "WAZZUPPPPPP," now a twenty-year old national rallying cry.

Here are our picks for the five best teasers (with some honorable mentions too) and then our list of the fifteen best commercials. Let us know if you agree in the comments!

Best Super Bowl 57 Teasers

5. Heineken with Paul Rudd

4. PopCorners with Aaron Paul

3. Crown Royal with Dave Grohl

2. M&M's with Maya Rudolph

1. Michelob Ultra with Tony Romo

Also see: Rakuten, Doritos, Pringles, Workaday, Dunkin' and Remy Martin.

Best Super Bowl 57 Commercials

This was originally a top ten list, but there was enough decent and cute ads that we expanded it to 15 proper. The list of honorable mentions also got cut down, because there were a LOT of commercials we had to sift through, like more than 50.

15. Popeyes

14. The New York Mets with Mr. Met

13. Hellmann's with Jon Hamm and Brie Larson

12. Planters with Jeff Ross and Natasha Leggero

11. Rakuten with Alicia Silverstone

10. TurboTax

9. Bud Light with Miles Teller

8. Busch Light with Sarah McLachlan

7. Doritos with Elton John and Jack Harlow

6. Skechers with Snoop Dogg

5. Squarespace with Adam Driver

4. Uber One with Puff Daddy

3. GM/Netflix with Will Ferrell

2. Workday with Ozzy, Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Paul Stanley

1. Sam Adams with Kevin Garnett

Also see: Pepsi Zero Sugar, Avocados from Mexico, Miller and Coors, FanDuel, Downy, Budweiser, Experian, Peacock, Google, Dexcom, Paramount, Draft Kings, Booking, Michelob Ultra, Oikos, Pringles and Bush's Beans.