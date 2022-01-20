'HAD I NOT BEEN VACCINATED, I WOULDN'T BE HERE'
Stephen A Smith Reveals He Spent New Years Hospitalized Because Of A Serious COVID Case
"And they told me had I not been vaccinated, I wouldn't be here. That's how bad I was."— The Recount (@therecount) January 18, 2022
— ESPN's @stephenasmith details his recent, nearly fatal battle with COVID pic.twitter.com/jtkZV62RIA
