Stephen A. Smith Goes Bananas On An NBA Player Who Only Took One COVID Shot And Will Miss Some Playoff Games

This rant is one for the ages, as journalist and TV personality Stephen A goes in on Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers for not being eligible to play in Toronto against the Raptors due to his vaccination status.

