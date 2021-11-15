Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

TOO EASY

Submitted by Adwait via youtube.com

Curry and the Dubs lost only their second game of the season last night, in Charlotte, but Curry added yet another ridiculous shot to his career highlight reel.

Watch the full game highlights, Golden State Warriors 102-106 Charlotte Hornets

Additional submission from Adwait:

Submitted via politics

O’Rourke’s decision to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott ends months of speculation and gives Democrats a formidable campaigner at the top of the ticket — someone who transformed Texas politics with his blockbuster campaign against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018.