Stan Bowman Out As Blackhawks General Manager After Past Misconduct Allegations Come Back To Light
Submitted by Adwait via chicagotribune.com
Chicago based law-firm Jenner & Block completed an independent review of a former player's sexual misconduct allegations against Brad Aldrich, who was then a Blackhawks video coach, including how the Blackhawks handled the issue at the time. CEO Danny Wirtz announced that Stan Bowman would "step down" and Kyle Davidson would continue as the interim general manager.
Key Details
- An anonymous former player's lawsuit against Aldrich alleges "negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress."
- Aldrich previously pled guilty to misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct in 2013, with a former high-school hockey player who has also sued the Hawks.
- According to the first lawsuit, Aldrich "threatened and forcibly touched the Blackhawks player during a dinner and invitation to go over game video at Aldrich’s apartment around May 2010."
Additional Thoughts
- The four-month investigation was concluded after interviewing 139 people, including 21 current Hawks players and 14 members who were a part of the 2009-10 roster. Both the anonymous player who accused Aldrich and Aldrich himself were also interviewed, individually and with their attorneys present.
- Wirtz said the report was "disturbing and difficult to read." "I am confident this would not be tolerated in our organization today," he added. "We must and will do better."
